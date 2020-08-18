INTERACTIVE MAP: Massachusetts community-level COVID-19 data reporting

Use this map to learn about key COVID-19 metrics in your community.

(Mass.gov) – The Commonwealth is reporting enhanced community-level data on key COVID-19 metrics as part of the Baker-Polito Administration’s efforts to partner with cities and towns to slow the spread of the virus.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than 5 cases are not given a designation. Click on a community to see key COVID-19 statistics.