Interfaith community in Longmeadow collecting personal care items

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A drive for personal care products to help people in need during the coronavirus pandemic is being held through the month of May in Longmeadow.

The products needed are diapers, wipes, pull-ups, tampons, pads, and adult diapers. The “Longmeadow Loves” drop-off bins are located at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 335 Longmeadow Street in the rear of the parking lot.

The donated items will be given to the following nonprofit organizations for distribution to those in need.

Church Without Walls

Behavioral Health Network Inc.

The Gray House

Open Pantry Emergency Food

Springfield Family Resource Center

Way Finders

“The need for these products is constant, but these products are not covered under federal assistance programs such as WIC, SNAP, or Medicaid. Given the shut-down of many non-profits and take-away centers during this COVID pandemic, food banks are allocating their available space for food items. This means that families may have to choose between food, paying their electric bill, or buying personal care products like diapers. An inadequate supply of these items can lead to health issues. As a community, we’ve been looking for a way to help those in need and are thrilled to have other partners joining us in this drive.” Rev. Charlotte LaForest, Rector of St. Andrew’s

If you would like to donate without leaving your home, a gift registry of needed products has been set up with Target at tgt.gifts/longmeadowloves. Items purchased through this registry will ship directly to St. Andrew’s for collection.

For additonal information contact Rev. Charlotte LaForest, Rector, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church 413-567-5901 or email: charlotte@st-andrews-longmeadow.org.