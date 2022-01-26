IRS Delays: Why should you file your taxes early this year?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Experts strongly recommend filing your taxes early this year as the IRS is affected by the same business constraints as the rest of the country.

Since 2010 the IRS has had to process 19 percent more tax returns and has lost 20 percent of its budget and 17 percent of its staff.

On top of all this come staffing shortages related to the current pandemic which ultimately means delays are likely this year.

President Biden has promised an 80 billion dollar stable funding plan to help steady the organization, but it is part of his Build Back Better Bill, which has been halted by congress.