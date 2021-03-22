Is now a good time to book future vacations as travel restrictions ease?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As more people become vaccinated against COVID-19, is now the time to book your future vacation?

Beginning Monday, all visitors coming to Massachusetts, including residents, are advised but not required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

“It’s perceived as more of a suggestion that people do the right thing and continue to socially distance and wear their masks and all of those advisories remain the same but this gives people a little more freedom to travel,” Vice President of AAA Pioneer Valley Region, Sandra Marisan told 22News.

Exceptions include travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who are showing no symptoms,

those who are gone for less than 24 hours and travelers with a negative COVID-19 test taken up to three days before coming back. But is now a good time to start booking trips?

“We definitely feel that as Massachusetts and other states are starting to lighten or reduce restrictions or restrictions convert to advisories it’ll make people feel a little bit more comfortable taking those vacations that they may have put off for the past year,” Marisan continued.

AAA of the Pioneer Valley said they’ve seen an uptick in people ready and willing to fly for a vacation. Also noting that many airlines and hotels have made it easy to get a COVID-19 test and figure out restrictions. So what about international travel?

“It depends on the country and if they’re willing to to have you or not,” Marisan said.

Many countries in the Middle East, South America, and Caribbean are open for U.S. residents but have testing requirements or health screenings. Cruises are becoming an option again as well and some lines already announced dates for the summer.

AAA is having a virtual travel event on Wednesday and Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for people to look for their next trip and understand ongoing travel advisories. You can find more details here.

“We’re interested and excited to see that the cruise line is starting to get back to business as well,” Marisan said.

Ultimately, the CDC still does not recommend traveling even if you are vaccinated against the virus.