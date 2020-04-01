Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival canceled for first time in 88 years

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in its 88-year history, the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, a 10-week event that draws worldwide attention to Berkshire County, will not be happening this year.

The Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, which was to have taken place between June 24 and August 30, has become just the latest in a growing list of spring and summertime events that have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement on their website, Director Pamela Tatge wrote that the difficult decision was made in order to ensure the safety of staff members, artists, and the larger Berkshire County community.

“This is extremely difficult news to deliver to the hundreds of individuals that make the festival possible each year. COVID-19 has not only endangered the health and lives of millions around the world, but it has also devastated our field. The arts and entertainment industries have proven to be one of the most vulnerable sectors. Artists and arts workers are losing income, health care, and in many cases, are not eligible for unemployment benefits. We face a harsh and disheartening reality,” Pamela Tatge, Director, Jacob’s Pillow

As a result of the cancellation of the spring and summer programs from which the organization derives about half of its income, Jacob’s Pillow has greatly reduced its workforce, and has instituted substantial pay cuts for those who remain working there.

Those who have already purchased tickets to the festival are eligible to receive a full refund or credit toward next year’s festival. They may also convert all or a portion of their purchase into a donation.