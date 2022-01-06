JCC to offer COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Jewish Community Center (JCC) will hold an on-site COVID-19 Booster Shot and Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, January 13 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at their facility at 1160 Dickinson Street in Springfield.

The clinic is being held in partnership with the Behavioral Health Network.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines and boosters will be offered. Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as the flu shot, will also be available.

Everyone who receives their vaccination at the mobile clinic will be given two free guest passes

to use the facilities. Clinic participants will also receive two free passes to the Holyoke Children’s Museum (children only) and a small gift from Bumpy’s Natural & Organic Foods in Springfield.

“We’re grateful that the Springfield JCC can play a role in helping to keep our community safe,” said Deb Krivoy, Chief Operating Officer of the J. “With this mobile vaccination clinic, we continue to prioritize the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve.”