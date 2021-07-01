JGS Lifecare to require employees to be fully vaccinated

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow will be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees.

JGS Lifecare says this is the best infectious protective measure they can take to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. JGS lifecare had over 130 COVID-19 cases between staff and residents during the height of the pandemic last year. After consulting with health experts, they now will require all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with exemptions limited to religious and medical reasons.

Given the new variants that are out there, President Adam Berman told 22News he doesn’t want to see new outbreaks, “We see that there are variants, the Delta variant, which could lead to further outbreaks. If we want to fully put down this disease, its going to require health care professionals rising to the challenge and having everyone vaccinated.”

There are no laws that prevent a health care system from requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, to maintain safety. Berman said they have mandated the flu vaccine, so most employees have been understanding about their COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Over 75 percent of the 1,800 employees through their lifecare network are vaccinated so far.