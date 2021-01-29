Johnson & Johnson sees “promising moment” for vaccine candidate

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – As public health officials and scientists grapple with new virus variants, manufacturers of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate, this one a single dose, reported Friday that it was 66 percent effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 cases 28 days after vaccination.

Johnson & Johnson simultaneously announced plans to seek emergency use authorization for its vaccine in the U.S. in early February and said that pending its approval, it anticipates a manufacturing timeline that will enable it to meet its 2021 supply commitments signed with governments and global organizations.

The findings, based on Phase 3 clinical trials conducted in eight countries across three continents, applied to all participants from different geographies and included those infected with an emerging viral variant, according to Johnson & Johnson.

Across all regions studied and 28 days after vaccination, the vaccine candidate was 85 percent effective at preventing the kind of severe disease that often leads to hospitalization or death, the company said, and efficacy against severe disease increased over time with no cases in vaccinated participants reported after day 49.

The vaccine in development at the company’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies produced a level of protection against moderate to severe COVID-19 infection of 72 percent in the United States, 66 percent in Latin America and 57 percent in South Africa, all 28 days post-vaccination.

Two cases of a COVID-19 variant (B.1.351) that emerged in South Africa were announced this week in South Carolina, the first known cases of that variant in the U.S. Like the B.1.1.7 variant originally identified in the United Kingdom, this variant spreads easier and quicker than the majority of SARS-CoV-2 variants.

“Experts agree that existing vaccines work to protect us from this variant, even if we don’t know precisely how effective they are. At this time, there’s no evidence to suggest that the B.1.351 variant causes more severe illness,” South Carolina officials reported.

There was no known travel history and no connection between the two South Caroline cases, according to public health officials.

The world has been on the lookout for new vaccines to supplement those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, which are effective but not currently produced in the quantities necessary to meet demand. Gov. Charlie Baker has spoken to the potential for additional vaccines to dramatically alter distribution options.

“I do think the Johnson & Johnson product, the AstraZeneca product, if they get through the process and we have four companies manufacturing instead of two, and one of them’s manufacturing a one-dose vaccination, that could dramatically expand capacity in a pretty short period of time which would make, obviously, for all of us who are incredibly impatient to get this thing rocking, a really big difference,” Baker said last week.

The governor offered his observation while visiting Gillette Stadium, one of a handful of mass vaccination sites being set up around the state. Another one is set to open Monday at Fenway Park in Boston.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center collaborated with Janssen to support the development of the latest vaccine candidate.

“Johnson & Johnson embarked on the global effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, and has brought the full force of our capabilities, as well as tremendous public-private partnerships, to enable the development of a single-shot vaccine. Our goal all along has been to create a simple, effective solution for the largest number of people possible, and to have maximum impact to help end the pandemic,” Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said. “We’re proud to have reached this critical milestone and our commitment to address this global health crisis continues with urgency for everyone, everywhere.”

Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson, said the results “represent a promising moment.”

“The potential to significantly reduce the burden of severe disease, by providing an effective and well-tolerated vaccine with just one immunization, is a critical component of the global public health response,” Stoffels said. “A one-shot vaccine is considered by the World Health Organization to be the best option in pandemic settings, enhancing access, distribution and compliance. Eighty-five percent efficacy in preventing severe COVID-19 disease and prevention of COVID-19-related medical interventions will potentially protect hundreds of millions of people from serious and fatal outcomes of COVID-19.”