Jump in average age of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Department of Public Health on Monday reported 4,358 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, bringing the state’s total caseload to 375,455 since February. Sixty new deaths, reported in the first iteration of a new interactive data dashboard, bring the cumulative death toll to 12,401 among patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases, plus another 270 deaths among people with probable COVID-19.

The department estimates that 81,449 people in Massachusetts have active COVID-19 cases, up from 79,261 on Sunday. The seven-day average positivity rate is also up since Sunday, from 8.42 percent to 8.5 on Monday. A total of 15,196 new molecular COVID-19 tests were reported Monday, and 2,339 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, according to the DPH.

The new interactive report will replace the daily and weekly reports the state had previously published as individual documents, and allow users to filter by date.

Vaccine information will still be published separately. Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that vaccinations will begin next week for police officers, firefighters and EMTs, part of the first phase of the vaccine rollout. People age 75 and older are moving up into an earlier level of the second phase, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said, in a change that follows updated federal guidelines and is expected to affect about 170,000 Massachusetts residents.