Jump in average age of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Department of Public Health on Monday reported 4,358 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, bringing the state’s total caseload to 375,455 since February. Sixty new deaths, reported in the first iteration of a new interactive data dashboard, bring the cumulative death toll to 12,401 among patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases, plus another 270 deaths among people with probable COVID-19.
The department estimates that 81,449 people in Massachusetts have active COVID-19 cases, up from 79,261 on Sunday. The seven-day average positivity rate is also up since Sunday, from 8.42 percent to 8.5 on Monday. A total of 15,196 new molecular COVID-19 tests were reported Monday, and 2,339 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, according to the DPH.
The new interactive report will replace the daily and weekly reports the state had previously published as individual documents, and allow users to filter by date.
Vaccine information will still be published separately. Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that vaccinations will begin next week for police officers, firefighters and EMTs, part of the first phase of the vaccine rollout. People age 75 and older are moving up into an earlier level of the second phase, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said, in a change that follows updated federal guidelines and is expected to affect about 170,000 Massachusetts residents.
- Top Adviser: Half Dose Talks Occurring With Moderna, FDA: Saying the FDA would make any ultimate decision, the chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed said Sunday that consideration is being given to giving half a dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to people between the ages of 18 and 55. During an appearance on “Face the Nation” on CBS, Dr. Moncef Slaoui said giving half of the two-dose Moderna vaccine regimen to that population “means exactly achieving the objective of immunizing double the number of people with the doses we have.” Slaoui said a half dose, or 50 microgram dose, for that population “induces identical immune response to the hundred microgram dose.” He said, “We are in discussion with Moderna and with the FDA, of course ultimately it will be an FDA decision, to accelerate injecting half the volume. I think that’s a more responsible approach that will be based on facts and data to immunize more people.”
- Post-Christmas Surge Not Yet As Bad As Thanksgiving: Massachusetts has not yet experienced a confirmed post-holiday COVID surge on par with the one that followed Thanksgiving, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday, but he cautioned that conditions could still change rapidly. Baker’s Monday press conference fell 10 days after Christmas, and he described the span’s impact as “different” than the same period after Thanksgiving. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4, the average positive test rate minus higher education repeat tests increased from 7.35 percent to 9.28 percent. From Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, that rate climbed from 4.86 percent to 7.48 percent. “I think the Thanksgiving thing was worse than this, but this isn’t over yet because we’re just a little bit past New Year’s,” Baker said. “The thing that troubles us all the most is since Thanksgiving, the average age of the people who are being hospitalized has increased dramatically, and that has real consequences with respect to life and death.” That average age figure has increased from about 60 in early November to 73 now, Baker said. “If you talk to any folks in the health care world, they’ll tell you that that’s the thing that’s most distressing to them as well.”
- First Vaccinated VA Patient, Staffer Get Second Doses: The first VA patient and employee in the country to receive a COVID-19 shot — World War II veteran Margaret Klessens and housekeeper Andrew Miller, both of the VA Bedford Healthcare System — got their second doses of the vaccine Monday as the system began its second round of vaccinations, according to a Facebook post from the Bedford VA. Miller and Klessens each received their first dose three weeks ago, on Dec. 14. The Bedford system is one of 37 VA sites the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs tapped to receive its initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines for frontline health care workers and long-term care residents.
- Third Field Hospital Not Currently Planned: The state does not currently have plans to set up a third COVID-19 field hospital, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said Monday, but is planning to open a dedicated long-term care facility in the southeastern part of the state to serve “discharge-ready COVID-positive nursing home residents.” The Lowell field hospital opened Monday with an overall physical capacity of 75 patients and is starting with “a pod of 14,” Sudders said. It joins an already-open field hospital at Worcester’s DCU Center, which Sudders said has a physical capacity of about 150 to 200 patients and is currently staffed for 75. She said the Worcester facility served 59 patients over the course of the weekend.
- Guv Eyes End of Week for Biz Restriction Decision: Gov. Charlie Baker’s Dec. 22 order lowering capacity at many businesses to 25 percent is set to run through at least noon on Jan. 10, and Baker indicated Monday that he’d announce whether the order would be extended once that Sunday deadline is a little bit closer. “We’ll probably be back sometime toward the end of the week, based on the data, to make a decision about whether or not to extend the current … orders that are in place beyond January 10,” Baker said when asked about the capacity limits. Baker issued the order in hopes of reducing crowds and opportunities for COVID-19 to spread around the Christmas and New Year holidays. “Our hospitals are now under significant pressure and we’re heading toward another period, this holiday stretch, where we’re likely to see another significant increase in cases and hospitalizations unless everybody plays a very different game than the one we all played at Thanksgiving,” he said at the time. “As a result, we think it’s appropriate to take action now to slow that spread. And we must do so in a way that can avoid overriding our hospital system.”