Jury trials in Massachusetts postponed due to pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The spread of the coronavirus is having a huge impact on the court system in Massachusetts.

The Supreme Judicial Court has postponed all-new jury trials for more than a month in Massachusetts in order to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. The Supreme Judicial Court said, cases, where a jury has already been selected, will continue until a verdict is reached.

Under Governor Charlie Baker’s order, all trial courts were closed on Monday and will be again on Tuesday, however, judges are still reviewing bail determinations through phone conferences.

Courthouses will be open for regular business again on Wednesday, but the Massachusetts trial court is urging people to reduce their visits and file court documents electronically and pay court fees online.

Many criminal hearings where a defendant is not in custody will also be postponed until May. The Trial Court said nearly 40,000 people come into the 99 courthouses in Massachusetts every day.

Jury trials will be postponed until at least April 21.