Keeping up with demand for PPE critical for health care workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Although the spread of COVID-19 in Massachusetts is significantly lower than in other parts of the country, a sufficient amount of PPE is still a necessity for healthcare workers.

Health care leaders told legislators keeping up with the demand for PPE is to avoid the bidding wars that providers and states fought early in the pandemic. Workers in the health care field are also suggesting creating a stockpile of masks that can be bought by providers if supplies run low.

The state’s efforts include advocating for more supplies from the Federal Strategic National Stockpile, sourcing new supplies and working with local partners to acquire excess inventory.

Judith Pare, Director of Nursing for The Massachusetts Nurses Association told 22News having enough PPE now is critical in case of a second wave of cases in the fall, “It’s a multi layered problem that requires a multi layer approach. We should be implementing that approach now and not wait for our numbers to tick up before we do something.”

Pare added that purchasing PPE is actually more affordable when making larger orders. She believes Massachusetts will partner with other surrounding states when ordering more equipment.