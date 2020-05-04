Kennel cares for dogs of essential workers during pandemic

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WWLP) — Kessler Kennel Farms LLC. is doing its part to make sure all dogs, especially of essential workers, are being cared for.

Eric Kessler believes singing to dogs—no matter how good he is—creates a strong bond with them. He should know. He has spent nearly 15 years looking after dogs.

“I’m not going to be on America’s got talent anytime soon,” said Kessler. “But its fun for me, and singing happens to be a great vehicle for connecting with dogs.”

Kessler was a health care worker until he began devoting his life to dogs at his kennel, Kessler Kennel Farms in East Granby Connecticut. So when the pandemic began to affect dog owners, especially essential workers—Kessler knew he wanted to help out in whatever way he could.

“Knowing that they’re being taken care of, and they are being exercised,” said Kessler. “They get to interact and be a dog…while they are working often times very grueling hours. I think it helps them a lot.”

Whether it is taking in dogs who’s owners are sick, or giving front line workers—who are working endless hours—a place for their dogs to roam and play all day, the kennel’s mission is to keep the dogs safe and loved.









“In an emergency type situation like we are in right now your pets are a part of your family,” said Kara Chappell, an employee at the kennel. “We just want to make it a little bit easier for you to keep your family together.”

The kennel’s doors are always open to those who need help, and just maybe your dog will be lucky enough to be sung to.

