Kids COVID-19 vaccine available in West Springfield

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held in West Springfield on Saturday.

According to the Town of West Springfield, all three vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. located in the parking lot of the Municipals Building at 26 Central Street in West Springfield. The Town of West Springfield has partnered with Springfield Cataldo Ambulance to offer the vaccines. Pre-registration is suggested by visiting Color Health’s website.

Pzifer vaccines will be available for children 5 and up, Moderna for 16 years or older and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson for those 18 years or older.

Boosters will also be available to those eligible. The FDA-approved mixing boosters of the available brands of COVID vaccines, Moderna Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson. Eligibility includes the following:

The flu vaccine will also be available at the clinic for those who wish to get it at the same time. When COVID-19 vaccines were first rolling out in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended waiting 14 days between the shots and other immunizations as a precaution. But the agency has since revised its guidelines and says the wait is unnecessary.

People who have questions about getting both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines during the same visit should speak with a health care provider.

With the arrival of flu season in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health (DPH) urges residents to get vaccinated now to protect themselves, their families, and prevent the spread of flu, as well as ease the burden of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses on the health care system. Every person over the age of 6 months is recommended to get a flu shot every year.

Flu activity this season is predicted to be higher compared to last season, given that flu activity was uncharacteristically low amid COVID-19 mitigation measures, such as stay-at-home advisories and mask mandates.