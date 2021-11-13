Kids get vaccinated at Springfield Museum clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health officials continue to encourage parents to get their young children protected against COVID-19 after Pfizer approved their vaccine for the 5-11 age group.

“Today I was running around saying, I’m getting my vaccine, getting my vaccine!” Sophie Sharken from Chicopee said.

Sophie was among the many children getting their first dose at the Springfield Museums, something that was a long time coming.

“It was a long time, I’m, really excited to have it. I want to stay healthy. And I want everyone at my school too, I don’t want them to get coronavirus from me just because I didn’t have it,” added Sophie said.

“I’m really excited I got the shot because now I only need to get one more. and I’m halfway vaccinated!” Grace and Christopher Romano from Wilbraham said.

Check-in at this vaccine clinic was at the fossil exhibit at the Springfield Museums. Families could choose which vaccine they’d prefer. This environment gave kids a fun and relaxed way of getting a shot.

“I mean it’s getting past the nerves the coloring and the toys make a big difference for them,” David Franklin, the Covid Operations Manager at Cataldo Ambulance Service said.

“We are very relieved. The kids were excited to get it, the thought is the more people vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to some sort of normalcy,” Karen Romano, Grace and Christopher’s mom said.

Massachusetts continues to lead the nation in vaccine administration, including adolescent vaccination, with over 80 percent of youth ages 12-17 have received at least one dose. Vaccinations will continue at the Springfield Museums Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.