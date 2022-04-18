CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As flu cases continue to rise here in the state, 22News is working for you on the differences between COVID-19 and the flu.

Both the flu and COVID-19 can have many different degrees of symptoms from asymptomatic to severe. The CDC says common symptoms that they share include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulties breathing.

Some major differences come from how long symptoms appear after exposure, how they are spread, and the level of severity of the two illnesses. COVID tends to cause more serious illnesses in some people.