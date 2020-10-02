Lack of proper quarantine results in cases spike in the Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is adjusting to being designated as a high-risk community on the state’s Covid-19 map with 51 cases being reported in the city in the last three days.

City officials say the increased cases were caused by people who came back from Florida and did not properly quarantine, as well as people having large gatherings.

Springfield Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Helen Caulton-Haris, said stopping the spread starts in the city’s neighborhoods.

“I ask that our businesses, our community based organizations, our neighborhood council and civic association get involved with our prevention efforts,” said Harris.

Once a city like Springfield stays out of the “red” for three weeks, they can move to the next phase of re-opening.