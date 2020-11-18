Largest single-day increase in hospitalizations since September

BOSTON (SHNS) – The number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Massachusetts shot up by 54 on Tuesday as public health officials also confirmed 2,263 new cases of the respiratory disease.

The Department of Public Health said there were 835 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of midday Tuesday, up from 781 patients as of Monday and up from about 600 patients at the beginning of the month. The increase of 54 patients is the largest single-day increase in nearly two months.

In the last 30 days, the number of people requiring hospital care for COVID-19 has increased on all but five days, and as a seven-day average is up more than 365 percent from the low point of this summer. DPH confirmed 2,263 new cases of COVID-19 from 65,468 new molecular tests and said the seven-day positive test rate increased from 3.17 percent to 3.25 percent as of Tuesday.

DPH also announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 20 people. Since Feb. 1, when the first COVID-19 case here was confirmed, a total of 186,774 have tested positive for the virus and about 5.5 percent of them, or 10,130 people, have died of the virus, according to DPH. Counting people who died with probable cases of the coronavirus, the death toll stands at 10,360.