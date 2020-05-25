1  of  3
LATEST: 10,400+ individuals test negative for COVID-19 by Baystate Health

Coronavirus Local Impact

Baystate Franklin Medical Center to participate in Medicaid Waiver Program

Baystate Franklin Medical Center (File Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has now tested a total of 12,193 individuals for COVID-19.

Of the numbers reported Monday, 10,458 have come back negative, 1,665 are positive and 70 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 66 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 19 of whom are in critical care units, and 34 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

The following results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 63 confirmed, 16 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 9 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 7 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 3 confirmed, 2 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday there are now 92,675 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 6,372 deaths.

