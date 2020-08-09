Latest: COVID-19 cases continue to spike as MA schools plan for fall opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 320 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now north of 112,000 while the total number of deaths is 8,500.

According to the CDC, three national forecasts predict a likely increase in the number of new hospitalizations per day over the next month. Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday that step two of Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan will be put on hold indefinitely and outdoor gatherings are now cut back from 100 people to 50.

We have to make sure they’re safe. What we’re seeing is they are not safe…if the transmission rate is not low and has not been low for two weeks it’s not safe. Becky Pringle, President of National Education Association

Springfield and East Longmeadow have already announced they are going remote.

The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 50. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.

As of August 5, weekly data shows that 99,021 patients have been released from isolation, meaning they are considered to have recovered from the virus.