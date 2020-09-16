Latest COVID-19 map: Monson remains high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread

BOSTON (WWLP) – The newly released COVID-19 map, released every Wednesday, shows one city in western Massachusetts ranked as high risk this week, the state Department of Public Health said.

According to the DPH’s data, an increase in COVID-19 cases in Monson has elevated the town’s risk level to high, shown on the map as red. In the last 14 days in western Massachusetts, Springfield has had 73 cases, Holyoke had 18 cases and Chicopee had 15 cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than 5 cases are not given a designation.

Cities/Towns ranked High risk (red):

Monson

Cities/Towns ranked Moderate risk (yellow):

Palmer

Cities/Towns ranked Low risk (green):

Holyoke

Easthampton

Wilbraham

Agawam

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Ludlow

Springfield

West Springfield

Westfield

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.