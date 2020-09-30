Latest COVID-19 map: Springfield listed as high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread

BOSTON (WWLP) – The newly released COVID-19 map, released every Wednesday, shows one city in western Massachusetts ranked as high risk this week, the state Department of Public Health said.

According to the DPH’s data, an increase in COVID-19 cases in Springfield has elevated the city’s risk level to high, shown on the map as red. In the last 14 days in western Massachusetts, Springfield has had 183 cases, Holyoke had 34 cases and Chicopee had 35 cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than 5 cases are not given a designation.

Cities/Towns ranked High risk (red):

Springfield

Cities/Towns ranked Moderate risk (yellow):

Chicopee

Amherst

East Longmeadow

Wilbraham

Holyoke

Williamstown

Cities/Towns ranked Low risk (green):

South Hadley

Pittsfield

Agawam

Ludlow

West Springfield

Westfield

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.