Latest COVID-19 map: Westhampton listed as high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread

BOSTON (WWLP) – The newly released COVID-19 map, released every Wednesday, shows one city in western Massachusetts ranked as high risk this week, the state Department of Public Health said.

According to the DPH’s data, an increase in COVID-19 cases in Westhampton has elevated the town’s risk level to high, shown on the map as red. In the last 14 days in western Massachusetts, Springfield has had 56 cases, Holyoke had 26 cases and Chicopee had 23 cases.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than 5 cases are not given a designation.

Cities/Towns ranked High risk (red):

Westhampton

Cities/Towns ranked Moderate risk (yellow):

Agawam

Holyoke

Easthampton

Cities/Towns ranked Low risk (green):

South Hadley

Chicopee

Ludlow

Northampton

Pittsfield

Springfield

West Springfield

Westfield

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.