SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last few weeks COVID-19 cases have been trending downward in Massachusetts.

According to the CDC, communities in western Massachusetts are currently in a medium risk category. Throughout the Commonwealth, COVID-19 cases have dropped down 31 percent.

22News spoke to a resident of Holyoke to find about how people feel about cases coming back down.

“I feel more positive about knowing that from what I’m seeing, the cases are being handled more properly and better,” said Juji Peralta. “We’re dying to finally get out and just go back to normal whatever that normal was.”

Although cases are going down, health experts encourage people to remain vigilant and practice public health protocols in highly populated areas.



