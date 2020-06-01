Latest data reveals which assisted living facilities have been hit hardest by COVID-19 in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and a nursing home in Longmeadow are at the top when it comes to the number of COVID-19 deaths at assisted living facilities in this state.

State officials have been reporting new data about COVID-19 at nursing homes since last Wednesday.

The report includes testing results, infection control audits, and the number of deaths.

JGS Life Care’s Jewish Nursing Home in Longmeadow had the most deaths for a nursing home at 66, followed by nursing homes in Lawrence and Medford.

Gov. Baker reflected on these new numbers calling it an “enormous tragedy,” but he said the new safety measures they put in place have helped bring down both the positive test rate and death rate at nursing homes.

62 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts have been reported in long-term care facilities. More than 20 thousand residents and staff have been diagnosed with the virus.