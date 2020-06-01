1  of  2
Breaking News
Reopening Massachusetts: When can my business reopen? Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure

Latest data reveals which assisted living facilities have been hit hardest by COVID-19 in Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and a nursing home in Longmeadow are at the top when it comes to the number of COVID-19 deaths at assisted living facilities in this state.

State officials have been reporting new data about COVID-19 at nursing homes since last Wednesday.
The report includes testing results, infection control audits, and the number of deaths.

JGS Life Care’s Jewish Nursing Home in Longmeadow had the most deaths for a nursing home at 66, followed by nursing homes in Lawrence and Medford.

Gov. Baker reflected on these new numbers calling it an “enormous tragedy,” but he said the new safety measures they put in place have helped bring down both the positive test rate and death rate at nursing homes.

62 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts have been reported in long-term care facilities. More than 20 thousand residents and staff have been diagnosed with the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today