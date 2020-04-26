Breaking News
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home deaths rise to 76; 66 COVID-19 positive
Lawmakers debating next course of funding for local state governments

by: Duncan MacLean

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers are interested in what will be coming their way, as they and municipal government exhaust resources during the pandemic.

State Representative John Velis said it was important that the first round of relief be focused on the health of the American people and making sure we survive the pandemic.

Now, he says it is time to address the uncertain economic future of small businesses and small governments.

The next funding package from the federal government I would argue has to include funding for the states and local governments. We are in for a rough fiscal year 2021. there are so many people that need some type of a bailout, but I have to tell you I’m looking for a bailout not of Wall Street, but of Main street, the mom and pop shops who don’t know if they’re gonna make payroll.

Rep. John Velis, 4th Hampden District

U.S. Representative Richard Neal told 22News on Saturday that he expects Congress will have a proposal ready to go within the next 10 days.

