Lawmakers in Hampshire and Franklin County request equal vaccine distribution

(WWLP) – Phase Two for vaccine distribution is now underway in western Massachusetts.

Multiple state senators and representatives also wrote a letter addressed to Governor Charlie Baker and Secretary Marylou Sudders, calling attention to more rural areas of western Massachusetts, saying they too need doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the letter, as of last week, Hampshire County was ranked second-to-last for the percentage of vaccines shipped to providers in the state. Franklin County falls behind Worcester, Hampden, Berkshire and other eastern counties.

The group is also calling for the state to set up a mass vaccination site in either Hampshire or Franklin County. The state website shows that Hampshire has four vaccination sites, located in Northampton and Amherst. Franklin has two, both of which are in Greenfield.

Lawmakers also included suggestions to make the distribution process easier in these regions.

Including a single, standardized user-friendly web portal and hotline to make vaccine appointments.

And suggested a mobile vaccination unit for those with limited transportation.

That letter did acknowledge that the state’s supply of vaccines is decided at the federal level but asked that the state’s allotment be distributed equally throughout Massachusetts.