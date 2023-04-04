SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A public lecture on the City of Springfield’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held Wednesday at American International College (AIC).

AIC’s School of Health Sciences is presenting the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Lecture in Public Health with the city’s Commissioner of the Division of Health and Human Services, Helen Caulton-Harris, as guest speaker. She will also discuss other issues that are social determinants of health within the city including racism, poverty, food insecurity, and homelessness, and how AIC students can become involved in supporting efforts to address these problems.

The lecture is scheduled for Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Schwartz Campus Center Auditorium (2nd floor), 1000 State Street, Springfield. The event is free and open to the public.

Parking is available on-street or in AIC Lot I at the corner of State and Maynard Streets.