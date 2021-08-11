Less than 1 percent of fully vaccinated residents have breakthrough cases in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has released new data showing a low percentage of vaccinated Massachusetts residents have reported a breakthrough COVID-19 case.

New data from the state Department of Public Health shows 2,200 more breakthrough cases were reported in the last week. That now brings the total of breakthrough cases in the state to 9,969. Massachusetts has a total of 4,321,931 fully vaccinated residents, meaning that 0.23 percent of vaccinated people have been infected with COVID-19. A total of 106 people who had been fully vaccinated against the virus have now died from the disease in Massachusetts.

Data continues to show that vaccinated people are less likely to get severely ill if you contract COVID-19 or any of the variants. If you have underlying medical health conditions and you are taking medication, that is something you need to be conscious about.

Doctor Armando Paez at Baystate Health has compared the virus to a popular board game, trying to predict what the next move might be, “This is like playing chess with the virus. It keeps mutating and it evolves just like we do evolve and we really need to get ahead of that. We know that if we interrupt the transmission, the chances of it mutating might be much less.”

In the past couple of weeks, all 50 states reported rising vaccination rates as COVID-19 infections surge.

The average age of those who died from breakthrough cases was about 82-years-old and had underlying conditions.