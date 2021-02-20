Less than 100 communities in the state considered ‘high risk’

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the number of communities in the state labeled at ‘high risk’ for COVID-19 has dropped below 100.

West Springfield is one of those communities that has moved from the red category to the yellow.

Classic Burger is a fifties style burger joint, that’s been part of the West Springfield community for the past seven years. Thanks to a group of regulars, the business has been surviving the challenges of the pandemic.

Online sales have also helped the local restaurant, the sales from people ordering online tripled in the past year.

Now that cases in West Springfield and around the state are showing a downward trend, Managing Partner at Classic Burger, Harry Anischik told 22News the restaurant is already noticing a difference.

“I actually noticed last night that we had an increase in our guests within sitting down in the building. Which has been fantastic. It’s nice to see,” Anischik said.

Other communities in western Massachusetts have also moved from red to yellow include Palmer, Great Barrington, Adams and Monson.