Lesser interviews Bishop Swan as part of weekly lunchtime livestream series

CHICOPEE, (WWLP)–State Senator Eric Lesser interviewed Bishop Talbert Swan on his weekly lunchtime livestream series.

Bishop Swan is President of the Greater Springfield NAACP and Pastor of the Spring of Hope Church Of God In Christ. He is a well known advocate for civil rights, and supporter to economically depressed and under represented communities in the region.

The discussions included recent incidents of racism in the region, the police reform bill, and changes the religious community has made to address the needs of people during the pandemic. They also talked about the racial disparity when it comes to COVID -19 testing and vaccinations. The full video can be found on Senator Lesser’s Facebook page.

Historically, communities of color have had distrust of the medical field because of lack of access to quality care, low representation among medical workers, as well as past high profile medical experiments involving African-Americans.

Swan said the state has made no effort to contact organizations within the black community that people believe are trustworthy, including churches and community centers.