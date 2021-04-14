LifePoint Church donates more than 1,800 gift cards to Valley Health Systems employees in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – LifePoint Church in Chicopee purchased $18,000 in gift cards to thank the employees at Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Health Systems.

The 1,817 employees who have served the community with outstanding and compassionate health care during the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a $10 Dunkin gift card Wednesday from LifePoint Church.

A thank you presentation is being held at Holyoke Medical Center on 575 Beech Street at 11:00 a.m. with Lifepoint Church and members of Holyoke Medical Center. Gift cards will be provided to all Valley Health Systems employees, including Holyoke Medical Center, Holyoke Medical Group, Holyoke VNA Hospice Life Care, and River Valley Counseling Center.