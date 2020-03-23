1  of  2
777 cases of coronavirus, 9 total deaths confirmed by Massachusetts DPH Monday
White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing
Lines outside methadone clinic could put patients at high risk of new virus

Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We have received several calls to our newsroom from concerned patients at area methadone clinics.

22News went to Health Care Resource Centers Chicopee where patients were complaining that they were made to stand close together in a line. Chicopee Police were called to keep patients at least 6 feet from each other.

“We received numerous complaints down here at the methadone clinic on Center Street about people standing too close. They are allowing 10 people in at a time per the governor’s orders,” Officer Mike Wilk explained.

He added, “However out on the sidewalk, people are all bunched up. There’s 150-200 people. So officers are down here, speaking with staff just to let people know that they have to social distance that [they] have to maintain the 6 feet rule.”

Methadone clinics are considered an essential health care facility and are allowed to stay open during this crisis.

