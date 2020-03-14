Breaking News
24 suspected coronavirus cases being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield
1  of  58
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Asnuntuck Community College Belchertown Public Schools Career Tec Chicopee Public Schools Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist First Congregational Church of East Longmeadow Foster Memorial Church-Spfld. Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield High School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Monson Free Library Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Paul's Unitarian Universalist Church-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield Ware Public Schools Westfield Public Schools Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Liquor stores doing well as residents find ways to cope with coronavirus fears

Top Stories

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Grocery aisles around the country have been cleared of contamination prevention products as the spread of the coronavirus shows no sign of slowing down, but some are looking to fill up their liquor cabinet.

22News spoke with Michael Twining an employee from Cabot Liquor Store in Chicopee, who said he noticed a handful of customers on Friday stocking up on adult beverages.

Twining told 22News, “I mean, they’re gonna do what they’re gonna do.”It’s definitely a topic of conversation every time people are coming in with schools closing and colleges closing for extended periods of time.”

“Drizly,” an alcohol-delivery service based in Boston, said its growth rate of sales increased by 50-percent since news of the virus began to spread.

The service also said that sales of wine, beer, and liquor this week were up 300 to 500-percent compared to sales in January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories