Liquor stores doing well as residents find ways to cope with coronavirus fears

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Grocery aisles around the country have been cleared of contamination prevention products as the spread of the coronavirus shows no sign of slowing down, but some are looking to fill up their liquor cabinet.

22News spoke with Michael Twining an employee from Cabot Liquor Store in Chicopee, who said he noticed a handful of customers on Friday stocking up on adult beverages.

Twining told 22News, “I mean, they’re gonna do what they’re gonna do.”It’s definitely a topic of conversation every time people are coming in with schools closing and colleges closing for extended periods of time.”

“Drizly,” an alcohol-delivery service based in Boston, said its growth rate of sales increased by 50-percent since news of the virus began to spread.

The service also said that sales of wine, beer, and liquor this week were up 300 to 500-percent compared to sales in January.