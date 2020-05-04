Liquor stores following safety protocols to protect customers, staff from Covid-19

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Liquor stores continue to be considered essential as the pandemic continues. And they have had to take extra precautions to keep everyone going in their stores safe.

The doors remain open at Southampton beer and wine liquors and as you can probably imagine, they have been busy since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Not only busy with customers but busy with disinfecting as Andrew Closser, General Manager at Southampton Beer and Wine Liquors told 22News.

“It’s been pretty good, we have always been very good when it comes to cleaning so I never really had any worries about unsanitary surfaces, or customers having to worry,” said Closser.

Liquor stores across the country are considered essential businesses. Within six hours of losing access to alcohol, withdrawal symptoms can send people with alcoholism to hospital intensive care units.

With 15 million people in the United States dependent on alcohol, banning liquor sales might flood already overwhelmed hospital emergency rooms with countless thousands of additional patients.

Employees at Southampton Beer and Wine Liquors say customers have been following the state’s social distancing restrictions as Naimish Patel, Owner of Southampton Beer, and Wine Liquors explained.

“People have been great with that. People are being 6 feet apart, people excuse themselves in the aisles,” said Patel. The public is doing very well keeping their distance, even in establishments.”

Forty-seven states, including Massachusetts, have included alcohol sales as an “essential service” during the Covid pandemic.

Non essential businesses remain closed until at least May 18.