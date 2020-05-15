LIST: Campgrounds in western Massachusetts hoping to reopen soon

(WWLP) – It’s nearing the time of year where local campgrounds plan to open for the season but due to the COVID-19 pandemic most western Massachusetts campgrounds have extended their opening date or aren’t sure if they’re opening yet.

On March 24 Governor Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close until April 7 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 31, he extended the order until May 4 and then extended it again on April 28 to May 18. On May 15, Governor Baker extended the essential service order for 24 hours meaning all non-essential businesses will be closed to May 19th.

Non-essential businesses in the area, including campgrounds, are planning to reopen for May 19 unless they hear otherwise from Governor Baker. Several campgrounds have been able to offer their services to a select few including, essential workers looking to isolate, RV owners with nowhere to go, or people that were displaced or apart of the “vulnerable population” and looking to quarantine.

Most campgrounds 22News talked to was before the announcement of the 24 hour extension therefore their decision to open may be pushed forward one day.

Reopening plans for campgrounds in western Massachusetts

Whitcomb Summit Retreat in Florida: According to Manager Theresa Wheeler, the campground usually opens in May but they are hoping to open in June. Usually reopens in may hopefully planning on opening in June Manager Theresa Wheeler 860-922-9302 Carl Guarco OWNER.

Eastover Estate and Retreat Center in Lenox: Eastover Estate and Retreat Center Manager Ann Wang told 22News, they are currently open for individuals in the area with health conditions or essential workers looking to isolate. When able to fully open they will open with limitations and restrictions until further notice from Governor Baker. According to Wang the property is about 600 acres and is perfect for people who want to be away from crowds. According to a statement on their website, the campground is following guidance from the World Health Organization and the CDC to provide up-to-date information and follow all health protocols. The campground has increased existing hygiene and health practices, including adding disinfecting and sanitizing throughout the hotel rooms and high-touch areas.

Berkshire Vista Nudist Resort in Hancock: According to Owner Dan Bookstein, the campground is planning a limited opening for May 18 to members who have sites and will not open to the public yet. Guests can order food and drink by calling in and it will be delivered to the trailer or guests can come to the back of the clubhouse and get the food through a window, six feet away. Bookstein told 22News the campground was supposed to open for May 1 but the County Board of Health changed the date due to COVID-19 and Governor Baker’s order. Berkshire Vista has two restaurants and 150 campsites about 90 of which are occupied by second homeowners. When they’re able to open they will be enforcing guests stay six feet away from each other and wear masks. Bookstein also said they will be taking guest’s temperatures and make sure that no one has it that is coming to stay.

Camp Timber Trails in Tolland: According to Matthew Miller, Executive Director of Camp Timber Trails, they are currently closed and monitoring state and local mandates and guidelines and are looking at potential re-opening strategies and requirements. Camp Timber Trails is not a summer youth camp or family campground open to the general public. It operates as a rental venue for retreats, conferences, festivals, and other events and are a member of the Western Massachusetts Retreat Association. “

“We are in a wait-and-see mode, preparing as best we can with the information that is currently available to prepare for opening operations. Camp Timber Trails’ timing for opening, its level of operation, and attendance capacity in 2020 will be dependent on the rules and guidelines established by state and local authorities. We would very much like to open and be able to provide our beautiful outdoor setting to the many groups that utilize our site and facilities for their events,” Miller said.

Pine Lake Rv Resort and Cottages in Sturbridge: Pine Lake Rv Resort and Cottages, which is formerly Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, was planning to reopen for the spring but their voicemail states they are closed and have no opening date at the moment. 22News left a voice message and email and are waiting to hear back.

Quinebaug Cove in Brimfield: According to their website, the park was supposed to open in April, but is currently closed to the public. There was no information in regards to when they plan to reopen. 22News left a message and is waiting to hear back.

Northampton / Springfield KOA in Westhampton (Windy Acres Campground located within): According to a statement on their website, the campground will only be open to essential workers in the area assisting in the COVID-19 pandemic on May 4 and is planning to open to the public on May 18. In an effort to slow the spread the campground closed all indoor group areas, restrooms, office/store, and outdoor recreation areas until further notice They have also closed and suspended all cabin, tent, seasonal, and all recreation/leisure reservations until May 18th and have added an amended check-in procedure for guests checking in.

Prospect Mountain Campground in Granville: According to their website, Prospect Mountain is unable to rent out cabins through May 18th and are open to guests who fall under these exceptions:

Emergency health workers in the area to help with the crisis

Members of a “vulnerable population” who cannot safely return home or have no other place to reside.

Their website also states they are not allowing guests who do not have a self-contained RV. The two main bathhouses will not be open through May 18th and the campground is advising guests to use their trailer bathroom. All activities such as the rec hall, arcade, paddle boats, mini-golf, mining sluice, and laser tag have been canceled and will return when it is safe to do so. The playground is also closed and the office is not providing equipment for bocce, shuffleboard, and other yard games during this time. The store will be open but will be limited to six customers inside at a time and you must have a face covering to enter. The campground is also urging residents to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings when following those guidelines is hard to do so.

Granville State Forest in Granville: – According to Mass.gov, all restrooms, visitor centers, playgrounds, hockey rinks, campgrounds, athletic fields and courts, golf courses, and coastal beach reservation parking areas are closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Southwick Acres Campgrounds in Southwick: – According to Southwick Acres Owner Janice LaFrance, they can’t officially open until the 18th but are currently open for essential workers, and some Florida residents that had to leave their place.

Sodom Mountain Campground in Southwick: – According to James Ackarman, son of the owner of Sodom Mountain, on May 18 they will be putting specific guidelines in place when they’re able to open but are not sure yet as they are waiting to hear more direction from Governor Baker.

Sunsetview Farm Camping Area in Monson: According to a notice posted to their website, Sunsetview is planning to open for business on May 18. They are operating with a limited staff and will contact you if your reservation is affected by the opening date. Their website also states that the industry as a whole is requesting that RV Parks and Campgrounds be able to phase in contracted seasonal camping guests with social distancing restrictions in place, and common areas closed for now.

Walker Island Family Camping in Chester: According to Manager, Linda Conway, Walker Island Family Camping is planning to reopen on May 18. They are not planning on any activities and the game room, bathrooms and common area will all be closed. Conway said they’re renting only to people who have RV’s with its own bathroom.

White Birch Campground in Whately: According to White Birch Owner, Bich-Thuy Reed, they’re waiting to hear what Governor Baker says and hoping to open for the 18th and will keep up with restrictions if they’re allowed to open. Reed says they have been cleaning and preparing to open when they are allowed to and hope’s they’ll be able to open for essential workers or people who have RVs.

Mt. Greylock Campsite Park in Lanesborough: According to the campground’s website, The campground is closed to leisure/recreational campers but is still providing services for essential workers, full-time RVer’s with nowhere else to go, and military personnel transitioning from one base assignment to another. All reservations from May 4 and May 18 have been canceled.

Country Aire Campground in Shelburne Falls: According to the owner, Lisa Belanger, they’re planning to open May 18 and will be following restrictions.

Peppermint Park Camping Resort in Plainfield: According to Owner Gale Bulissa, they’re planning to open on May 18 unless hearing otherwise from the Governor and will be following all the guidelines. They’ve made arrangements for self-check-in and check out and most facilities will remain closed until they can be phased in. There will be no tenting allowed, no visitors allowed, and anyone with a camper needs a self-contained RV with their bathroom. Bulissa says they also want guests to practice safe distancing. “We won’t be able to do the same activities that bring people together but hopefully we will be able to again at some point,” Bulissa said.

Laurel Ridge Campground in East Otis: Marie and Don Freitag told 22News, they’re waiting to hear from the board of health in Blandford about their opening date. They were supposed to open on May 1 but moved the date to the 19th because of Governor Baker’s order. Freitag said they’re waiting on an email from the Board of Health for the guidelines and other information. Laurel Ridge has about 140-150 sites and everyone who has a site either has a permanent site that is seasonal or they own share in the campground. Freitag said they don’t plan on opening the bathrooms and anyone that comes in needs to have their own bathroom. Pools and activities will also be closed.

Oak Haven Campground in Wales: According to Bob Fuqua, son of Oak Haven Owners, they are hoping to open on the 18th. Right now they are allowing select essential personnel that have been displaced, full-time RVers with no place to go, or someone who needs to quarantine. When they’re able to fully open, Fuqua says restrictions will be put in place such as social distancing and only allowing RVs and with their own bathroom. They are also planning to not open their own facilities, including office, playground, pavilion, etc. The pool is scheduled to open Memorial Day but they’re waiting to hear if they’re allowed to open it or not.

Camp Overflow – East Otis – 22News contacted Camp Overflow and is waiting to hear back.

Village Green Family Campground in Brimfield: The Brimfield Board of Health advised them to remain closed until the 18 and according to their website, as of April 30, they are planning to open on May 18 and will still implement the following policies:

Social Distancing- please always remain at least 6 feet from each other. There will be no gatherings of more than 10 people

Everyone who is off their site and running the risk of coming into close contact with someone else will be required to wear a face covering.

Please wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water and disinfect common contact surfaces in and around your trailer/site. There will be hand sanitizing stations around the campground, but they urge everyone to bring their own to carry with them.

Campground group activities will be suspended until further notice.

Facilities, including the bathhouse, playground areas, community fire pit, camp store, and beach/pond area will be closed until further notice. Only self-sustaining RVs will be allowed until memorial day weekend.

If you are not feeling well, please do not come to the campground. Educate yourself on the symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home if you are feeling sick.

Tolland State Forest Camp Ground in East Otis: According to Mass.gov, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation has closed all camping, pavilion, and picnic areas through May 25th, 2020. Existing reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded in full. Additionally, new reservations will not be accepted until further notice. The closure of camping, pavilion, and picnic areas and the preservation of these sites will be reassessed.