LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, 22News will keep you updated on the latest confirmed cases in western Massachusetts.
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,730 deaths, 53,348 COVID-19 cases total
COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County as of April 22:
- Adams – 29
- Agawam – 244
- Alford – 0
- Amherst – 16
- Ashfield – <5
- Becket – 10
- Belchertown – 40
- Bernardston – <5
- Blandford – 0
- Buckland – 6
- Charlemont – 0
- Cheshire – <5
- Chester – <5
- Chicopee – 176
- Clarksburg – 7
- Colrain – <5
- Conway – <5
- Dalton – 6
- Deerfield – <5
- Easthampton – 37
- East Longmeadow – 116
- Egremont – 0
- Erving – <5
- Florida – <5
- Gill – <5
- Granby – 12
- Granville – 7
- Great Barrington – 37
- Greenfield – 122
- Hampden – 14
- Hancock – <5
- Hatfield – 6
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – <5
- Holland – 5
- Holyoke – 474
- Huntington – 6
- Lanesboro – 5
- Lee – 11
- Lenox – 11
- Leverett – <5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 159
- Ludlow – 47
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 14
- Montague – 14
- Monterey – 0
- Montgomery – <5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – <5
- New Salem – 0
- North Adams – 39
- Northampton – 119
- Northfield – <5
- Orange – 25
- Otis – <5
- Palmer – 14
- Peru – <5
- Pittsfield – 120
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – 0
- Russell – 9
- Sandisfield – <5
- Savoy – <5
- Sheffield – 11
- Shelburne – 5
- Shutesbury – <5
- South Hadley – 46
- Southampton – 24
- Southwick – 25
- Springfield – 835
- Stockbridge – 6
- Sunderland – 7
- Tolland – 0
- Tyringham – <5
- Wales – <5
- Ware – 10
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – <5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – <5
- Westfield – 270
- West Springfield – 171
- West Stockbridge – <5
- Whately – <5
- Wilbraham – 91
- Williamstown – 81
- Windsor – 0