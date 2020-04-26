Closings and Delays
LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, 22News will keep you updated on the latest confirmed cases in western Massachusetts.

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,730 deaths, 53,348 COVID-19 cases total

COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County as of April 22:

  • Adams – 29
  • Agawam – 244
  • Alford – 0
  • Amherst – 16
  • Ashfield – <5
  • Becket – 10
  • Belchertown – 40
  • Bernardston – <5
  • Blandford – 0
  • Buckland – 6
  • Charlemont – 0
  • Cheshire – <5
  • Chester – <5
  • Chicopee – 176
  • Clarksburg – 7
  • Colrain – <5
  • Conway – <5
  • Dalton – 6
  • Deerfield – <5
  • Easthampton – 37
  • East Longmeadow – 116
  • Egremont – 0
  • Erving – <5
  • Florida – <5
  • Gill – <5
  • Granby – 12
  • Granville – 7
  • Great Barrington – 37
  • Greenfield – 122
  • Hampden – 14
  • Hancock – <5
  • Hatfield – 6
  • Hawley – 0
  • Heath – 0
  • Hinsdale – <5
  • Holland – 5
  • Holyoke – 474
  • Huntington – 6
  • Lanesboro – 5
  • Lee – 11
  • Lenox – 11
  • Leverett – <5
  • Leyden – 0
  • Longmeadow – 159
  • Ludlow – 47
  • Monroe – 0
  • Monson – 14
  • Montague – 14
  • Monterey – 0
  • Montgomery – <5
  • Mount Washington – 0
  • New Ashford – 0
  • New Marlborough – <5
  • New Salem – 0
  • North Adams – 39
  • Northampton – 119
  • Northfield – <5
  • Orange – 25
  • Otis – <5
  • Palmer – 14
  • Peru – <5
  • Pittsfield – 120
  • Richmond – 5
  • Rowe – 0
  • Russell – 9
  • Sandisfield – <5
  • Savoy – <5
  • Sheffield – 11
  • Shelburne – 5
  • Shutesbury – <5
  • South Hadley – 46
  • Southampton – 24
  • Southwick – 25
  • Springfield – 835
  • Stockbridge – 6
  • Sunderland – 7
  • Tolland – 0
  • Tyringham – <5
  • Wales – <5
  • Ware – 10
  • Warwick – 0
  • Washington – <5
  • Wendell – 0
  • Westhampton – <5
  • Westfield – 270
  • West Springfield – 171
  • West Stockbridge – <5
  • Whately – <5
  • Wilbraham – 91
  • Williamstown – 81
  • Windsor – 0

