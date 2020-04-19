LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, 22News will keep you updated on the latest confirmed cases in western Massachusetts.
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,560 deaths reported out of 36,372 cases of COVID-19
The list will be updated every Wednesday.
COVID-19 cases in every city and town in Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin County as of April 14:
- Adams – 25
- Agawam – 168
- Alford – 0
- Amherst – 11
- Ashfield – <5
- Becket – 10
- Belchertown – 25
- Bernardston – <5
- Blandford – <5
- Buckland – <5
- Charlemont – 0
- Cheshire – <5
- Chester – <5
- Chicopee – 142
- Clarksburg – 6
- Colrain – <5
- Conway – <5
- Dalton – 6
- Deerfield – <5
- Easthampton – 26
- East Longmeadow – 55
- Egremont – <5
- Erving – <5
- Florida – <5
- Gill – <5
- Granby – 12
- Granville – 6
- Great Barrington – 30
- Greenfield – 94
- Hampden – 12
- Hancock – <5
- Hatfield – <5
- Hawley – 0
- Heath – 0
- Hinsdale – <5
- Holland – 5
- Holyoke – 305
- Huntington – 5
- Lanesboro – <5
- Lee – 10
- Lenox – 10
- Leverett – <5
- Leyden – 0
- Longmeadow – 128
- Ludlow – 28
- Monroe – 0
- Monson – 10
- Montague – 10
- Monterey – 0
- Montgomery – <5
- Mount Washington – 0
- New Ashford – 0
- New Marlborough – <5
- New Salem – 0
- North Adams – 29
- Northampton – 59
- Northfield – <5
- Orange – 23
- Otis – <5
- Palmer – 12
- Peru – <5
- Pittsfield – 111
- Richmond – 5
- Rowe – 0
- Russell – 7
- Sandisfield – <5
- Savoy – <5
- Sheffield – 9
- Shelburne – 6
- Shutesbury – <5
- South Hadley – 38
- Southampton – 19
- Southwick – 16
- Springfield – 542
- Stockbridge – 6
- Sunderland – 5
- Tolland – 0
- Tyringham – <5
- Wales – <5
- Ware – 10
- Warwick – 0
- Washington – <5
- Wendell – 0
- Westhampton – <5
- Westfield – 202
- West Springfield – 110
- West Stockbridge – <5
- Whately – <5
- Wilbraham – 42
- Williamstown – 74
- Windsor – 0