LIST: Massachusetts communities not designated lower-risk

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – Effective Monday, October 5th, lower risk communities will be permitted to move into Step II of Phase III of the Commonwealth’s reopening plan. All other communities will remain in Phase III, Step I. Governor Baker also announced changes to limits on gathering sizes, which are dependent on whether a community is designated as a lower-risk community.

Lower risk communities are defined as cities and towns that have not been a designated in the “red” category in any of the last three weekly Department of Public Health weekly reports.

Based on the most recent Department of Public Health data, the below communities are not considered lower-risk and may not advance to Step 2 of Phase III. All other communities are designated lower-risk and may advance to Step 2 of Phase III.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public, as of September 30 Monson has a total of 66 confirmed cases and less than 5 in the last 14 days of the issued report.

In just one month the state has raised Springfield from a “Green” COVID-19 community to “Red” after a spike of cases in the city. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public, as of September 30 Springfield has a total of 3,532 confirmed cases and 183 cases in the last 14 days of the issued report.

