List of food deliveries and takeout in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has ordered Massachusetts restaurants to stop on-site service temporarily which means you can only order take out and delivery from restaurants until April 7.

Some restaurants offer delivery themselves, while others rely on delivery service apps like Grub Hub or Uber Eats.

22News is Working For You with a look at what services are available in western Massachusetts.

The Lenox Meal Delivery Hotline is 413-637-4787. Volunteers are delivering 1 meal per day, free of charge, to any Lenox resident in need.

ExploreWesternMass.com posted a variety of restaurants that are offering takeout:

Bueno y Sano (7 locations):

Acton Amherst Northampton Springfield West Springfield South Deerfield South Burlington, VT

Friendly’s Restaurants (12 locations – take-out):

Elm Street, Enfield Springfield Street, Agawam Main Street, E. Longmeadow Main Street, Palmer Northampton Street, Holyoke Mohawk Trail, Greenfield (drive-through open) Memorial Drive, Chicopee (drive-through open) Boston Road, Springfield Riverdale Street, W. Springfield Southampton Road, Westfield (drive-through open) Russell Street, Hadley Main Street, Florence

The City of West Springfield posted a note on Facebook of local businesses open for takeout and/or deliveries. Mayor Reichelt pledged to support small businesses by strictly ordering takeout. Follow the mayor’s progress on his Facebook page.

Breakfast, Drinks & Sweets

Cerrato’s Pastry Shop – Beverages and Sweets available to go in the store.

Memo’s Restaurant – View Menu Here and Order Pick-Up or Delivery.

Partners At The Cup – Through Partners Restaurant in Feeding Hills only. View Website to Order Online for Pick-Up or Delivery.

Crepes Tea House – View Menu Here and visit Facebook page Pick-Up or Delivery information

Two Weeks Notice – View Facebook page for daily updates on drive-thru options.

Donut Dip – Beverages and Food available to go in the store.

Lunch & Dinner

Sorrento Pizza – View Menu and Order Online for Delivery or Pick-Up.

Clemenza’s – View Menu Here. Call restaurant for Pick-Up, or order Delivery through DoorDash

Village Pizza – View Menu Here. Order for Pick-Up or Delivery

Bella Napoli & B Napoli- View Daily Specials and Menu Through their Facebook Page and Order for Pick-up or Delivery.

Collins Tavern – View Menu Here for Pick-Up.

Taste of Lebanon – Pick-Up and Delivery Menu Here.

Pintu’s Indian Palace – View Menu for Take-Out Here.

Calabrese Market – View Menu for Take-Out Here and View Facebook page for Daily Specials.

Nepali Cuisine – View Menu and Order Online for Delivery through GrubHub Here.

The Crest Room – View Menu and Order Online or via Phone for Pick-Up Here.

Classic Burgers – View Menu and Order Online Here or Call/Visit Location to Order for Pick-Up.

Partners At The Cup – Through Partners Restaurant in Feeding Hills only. View Website to Order Online for Pick-Up or Delivery.

Lattitude Restaurant – View Menu Here and Order Pick-Up or Delivery.

Gold Chopsticks – View Menu Here for Pick-Up and Delivery.

New Joy Wah – View Menu Here for Pick-Up.

North Garden – View Menu Here for Pick-Up.

Cal’s – View Menu for Take-Out Here.

Powers’ Restaurant and Cafe – View Facebook page for updates.

Star Pizza – View Menu and Order for Pick-Up or Delivery Here!

Mamma Mia’s – View Menu and Order for Pick-Up or Delivery Here!

Shallot Thai Cuisine – View Menu and Order for Pick-Up or Delivery Here!

Bottega Cucina – View Menu and stay up to date on plans for Take-out and Delivery Here.

Janna Mediterranean Grill & Juice Bar – View Menu and Daily Specials and View Pick-Up and Delivery Options Here.

Liquori’s – View Menu Here and view Facebook page for Pick-Up and Delivery Options.

Celery Stalk – View Menu Here to Order for Pick-Up.

Ichiban – View Menu and Order Online Here.

Storrowton Tavern – View Dinner Options for Pick-Up Here.

Richard’s Grinders – View Menu for Take-Out Here.

Ahalha Foods – View Menu Here and Order Pick-Up or Delivery through GrubHub or DoorDash.

Closed:

Charlie’s Diner, White Hut, Joy Bowl Poke, Toyko Asian Cuisine, & Irish Cultural Center

This City of Northampton posted on Facebook a list of restaurants in the downtown area that will deliver to Florence and Leeds.