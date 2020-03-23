List of food deliveries and takeout in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has ordered Massachusetts restaurants to stop on-site service temporarily which means you can only order take out and delivery from restaurants until April 7.
Some restaurants offer delivery themselves, while others rely on delivery service apps like Grub Hub or Uber Eats.
22News is Working For You with a look at what services are available in western Massachusetts.
- Amedeos in Holyoke
- Delaney’s Market in Longmeadow, Wilbraham and Westfield
- Leone’s Restaurant in Springfield
- Johnny’s Bar and Grille in South Hadley
- Noodles Restaurant in Northampton
- Northampton Coffee
- The Taste Thai Cuisine in Amherst
- Tavern On the Hill in Easthampton
- 99 To Go in Greenfield
- Antonio’s II Pizza & Grinders in Bernardston
- Baked in Shelburne Falls
- Pete’s Seafood Restaurant in Greenfield
- White Cloud Diner in Orange
- Dewey’s Public House in Dalton
- Lucia’s Latin Kitchen in Lee
- Pera Mediterranean Bistro in Williamston
- RIO CAFE in Great Barrington
- Tahiti Takeout Restaurant & Lounge in Pittsfield (last day Saturday March 21)
The Lenox Meal Delivery Hotline is 413-637-4787. Volunteers are delivering 1 meal per day, free of charge, to any Lenox resident in need.
ExploreWesternMass.com posted a variety of restaurants that are offering takeout:
- Max Burger – Longmeadow
- 7B’s Bar and Grill – Westfield
- Brickhouse Tavern – Indian Orchard
- My Main Squeeze Juice Bar – East Longmeadow
- Vanished Valley Brewery – Ludlow
- Freckled Fox Café – Florence
- Patsy’s Ristorante – East Longmeadow
- Nosh Restaurant & Cafe – Springfield
- Bond 124 – Somers, CT
- Terrazza – Greenfield
- Theodores’s Blues, Booz & BBQ – Springfield
- The Student Prince & The Fort – Springfield
- IYA Sushi & Noodle Kitchen – South Hadley
- Crepes Tea House – West Springfield
- Granny’s Baking Table – Springfield
- Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill – Springfield
- Great Harvest Bread Company – Longmeadow
- Barkaya Sushi – Springfield
- Cal’s Woodfired Grill – West Springfield
- Chez Josef – Agawam
- Mi Tierra – Hadley
- Pleasant & Main Cafe – Housatonic
- Champney’s at The Deerfield Inn – Deerfield
- Sonic – Springfield
- Partners Restaurant – Agawam
- Center Square Grille – East Longmeadow
- Santiago’s Family Restaurant – Westfield
- Bella Napoli – West Springfield
- Lattitude Restaurant – West Springfield
- Storrowton Tavern – West Springfield
- Randall’s Farm – Ludlow
- Panjabi Tadka – Springfield
- Hot Table – Springfield
- Uno’s Chicago Grille – Springfield
- Memo’s Restaurant – West Springfield
- Mom & Ricos – Springfield
- Richardson’s Candy Kitchen – Deerfield
Bueno y Sano (7 locations):
- Acton
- Amherst
- Northampton
- Springfield
- West Springfield
- South Deerfield
- South Burlington, VT
Friendly’s Restaurants (12 locations – take-out):
- Elm Street, Enfield
- Springfield Street, Agawam
- Main Street, E. Longmeadow
- Main Street, Palmer
- Northampton Street, Holyoke
- Mohawk Trail, Greenfield (drive-through open)
- Memorial Drive, Chicopee (drive-through open)
- Boston Road, Springfield
- Riverdale Street, W. Springfield
- Southampton Road, Westfield (drive-through open)
- Russell Street, Hadley
- Main Street, Florence
The City of West Springfield posted a note on Facebook of local businesses open for takeout and/or deliveries. Mayor Reichelt pledged to support small businesses by strictly ordering takeout. Follow the mayor’s progress on his Facebook page.
Breakfast, Drinks & Sweets
- Cerrato’s Pastry Shop – Beverages and Sweets available to go in the store.
- Memo’s Restaurant – View Menu Here and Order Pick-Up or Delivery.
- Partners At The Cup – Through Partners Restaurant in Feeding Hills only. View Website to Order Online for Pick-Up or Delivery.
- Crepes Tea House – View Menu Here and visit Facebook page Pick-Up or Delivery information
- Two Weeks Notice – View Facebook page for daily updates on drive-thru options.
- Donut Dip – Beverages and Food available to go in the store.
Lunch & Dinner
- Sorrento Pizza – View Menu and Order Online for Delivery or Pick-Up.
- Clemenza’s – View Menu Here. Call restaurant for Pick-Up, or order Delivery through DoorDash
- Village Pizza – View Menu Here. Order for Pick-Up or Delivery
- Bella Napoli & B Napoli- View Daily Specials and Menu Through their Facebook Page and Order for Pick-up or Delivery.
- Collins Tavern – View Menu Here for Pick-Up.
- Taste of Lebanon – Pick-Up and Delivery Menu Here.
- Pintu’s Indian Palace – View Menu for Take-Out Here.
- Calabrese Market – View Menu for Take-Out Here and View Facebook page for Daily Specials.
- Nepali Cuisine – View Menu and Order Online for Delivery through GrubHub Here.
- The Crest Room – View Menu and Order Online or via Phone for Pick-Up Here.
- Classic Burgers – View Menu and Order Online Here or Call/Visit Location to Order for Pick-Up.
- Lattitude Restaurant – View Menu Here and Order Pick-Up or Delivery.
- Gold Chopsticks – View Menu Here for Pick-Up and Delivery.
- New Joy Wah – View Menu Here for Pick-Up.
- North Garden – View Menu Here for Pick-Up.
- Cal’s – View Menu for Take-Out Here.
- Powers’ Restaurant and Cafe – View Facebook page for updates.
- Star Pizza – View Menu and Order for Pick-Up or Delivery Here!
- Mamma Mia’s – View Menu and Order for Pick-Up or Delivery Here!
- Shallot Thai Cuisine – View Menu and Order for Pick-Up or Delivery Here!
- Bottega Cucina – View Menu and stay up to date on plans for Take-out and Delivery Here.
- Janna Mediterranean Grill & Juice Bar – View Menu and Daily Specials and View Pick-Up and Delivery Options Here.
- Liquori’s – View Menu Here and view Facebook page for Pick-Up and Delivery Options.
- Celery Stalk – View Menu Here to Order for Pick-Up.
- Ichiban – View Menu and Order Online Here.
- Storrowton Tavern – View Dinner Options for Pick-Up Here.
- Richard’s Grinders – View Menu for Take-Out Here.
- Ahalha Foods – View Menu Here and Order Pick-Up or Delivery through GrubHub or DoorDash.
Closed:
- Charlie’s Diner, White Hut, Joy Bowl Poke, Toyko Asian Cuisine, & Irish Cultural Center
This City of Northampton posted on Facebook a list of restaurants in the downtown area that will deliver to Florence and Leeds.