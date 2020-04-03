LIST: State parks in Massachusetts opening early to encourage safe social distancing

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker issued an emergency order Thursday requiring all coastal beach reservation parking areas to close starting Friday afternoon.

The order is to help prevent large crowds from gathering during the COVID-19 outbreak. Department of Conservation and Reservation will open select seasonal state parks early and expand access at other parks to provide additional open space opportunities for residents to enjoy while practicing social distancing.

According to a news release sent to 22News, coastal parkways that provide access to state bridges will also be close to both parking and dropping off passengers. State beaches will be open and available to pedestrians for walking, jogging, biking, solitary fishing, etc.

State parks and their parking areas will remain open but Governor Baker is asking the public to visit state parks and other open spaced areas that are located near their homes and practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The following is a list of state parks that are open as of Friday:

EARLY OPENINGS:

Dunn State Park, 289 Pearl Street in Gardner

Pittsfield State Forest, 1041 Cascade Street in Pittsfield

Willard Brook State Forest, 599 Main Street in West Townsend, Townsend

Ashland State Park, 156 West Union Street in Ashland

Rutland State Park, 49 Whitehall Road in Rutland

EXPANDED OPENINGS:

Robinson State Park, 428 North Street in Feeding Hills

Hopkinton State Park, 164 Cedar Street in Hopkinton

Wompatuck State Park, 204 Union Street in Hingham

Cochituate State Park, 43 Commonwealth Road in Natick

DCR’s agency owned ice rinks, visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, fitness areas, athletic fields, athletic courts, golf courses, and bathroom facilities will remain closed until Monday, May 4.