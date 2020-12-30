Little research done so far on how COVID-19 affects pregnant woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are still a lot of questions on how the new COVID-19 vaccines affects women who are pregnant.

A team of Baystate Health physicians have developed guidance to provide some clarity for women who have been concerned getting the vaccine.

Even though Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines are over 90 percent efficacious, there still hasn’t been a lot of research done on how the vaccine affects pregnant women. COVID-19 itself has been deemed dangerous for pregnant women, so Baystate Health physicians are advocating for “shared decision making,” so patients can have all the information they need before making a decision on the vaccine.

Baystate Health Vice Chair of Research for Emergency Medicine Dr. Elizabeth Schoenfeld told 22News, “We are left in a funny position where the science is incomplete. At this point, we don’t really know if the vaccine works as well with pregnant patients or if there are any side effects we should know about.”

In this case, “shared decision making” will help both the patient and physician analyze the risks and benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, so they can come to a mutual decision.

Dr. Schoenfeld said older pregnant women and those with an underlying health condition like diabetes may want to go ahead and get the vaccine when its available, because if they get the virus, the symptoms could be much more severe.