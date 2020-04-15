Live Blog: 216 COVID-19 cases in Westfield, city providing news briefing

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield has confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases in the city Wednesday.

According to the city’s website, a total of 216 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. There were 208 positive cases Tuesday.

The City of Westfield is providing a telephone briefing on COVID-19 cases in the city at 11:00 a.m. 22News will be on the call and will update the information here.

Mayor Humason opened the call stating that a State of Emergency was declared in Westfield on March 16th at 2 p.m. He also wants to remind people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Fire Chief Egloff currently has five personnel out on COVID-19 related illness. Five were announced a few weeks ago, it increased to 10 in total. The call volume has decreased but the amount of COVID-19 related calls have increased.

Police Chief Valliere had five employees affected by COVID-19 and all are back to work except for one person. The call volume for crime has decreased.

Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski says any questions on remote learning are urged to contact the child’s teacher or principal. Over 1,400 Chrome books were distributed and an additional 300 requests are going to fulfilled later this week or early next week. Breakfast and lunch meals are being distributed to students at four locations.

Westfield Middle School 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Franklin Ave Elementary 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Colonial Pines Apartments 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Powdermill Apartments 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

TAXES EXTENDED: The due date of fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 real and personal property tax bill has been extended to June 1, 2020. They will be due on June 1, 2020 even if the municipal offices are closed.

Jim Wiggs, City of Westfield Director says masks are available to residents. If you need a cloth mask made by local residents email WEMAAdmin@CityofWestfield.org or call 413-568-1222 option 4 and lave a message.

The latest Massachusetts Department of Public Health report shows there are now 26,867 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 957 deaths. Hampden County has a total of 1,798 confirmed cases which is the most in western Massachusetts.

Coronavirus cases by county: