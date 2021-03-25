LIVE: Cooley Dickinson Hospital hosts event: A COVID Year – Challenges & Resilience

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital is scheduled to provide a live update on the challenges surrounding the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon.

The community is invited to watch A COVID Year: Challenges & Resilience at 1:00 p.m. The following speakers will consist of the following:

Dr. David Brown, Cooley Dickinson interim CEO

A patient treated for COVID at Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Staff representing the Critical Care unit and the Emergency Department

The Medical/Surgical units

Operations teams

The VNA & Hospice

A plaque presentation and a moment of silence will follow.

“This commemorative event is to both grieve those we have lost and celebrate the small wins,” says Cooley Dickinson Chief Nursing Officer Angela Belmont, DNP, RN. Those small wins, Belmont adds, surround us today and are a testament to how we continue – more than one year later – to take care of our community amidst the continuing pandemic.

“There were so many challenges this past year,” Belmont says. “We need to celebrate and remember all that our staff did for our patients and for each other.”