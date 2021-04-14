LIVE: Governor Baker joins Red Sox president to provide COVID-19 vaccination update

Watch live at 11:30 a.m. on WWLP.com

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker visits a mass vaccination site at the Hynes Convention Center​ and provides an update on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.

Governor Charlie Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Boston Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy, The BASE Founder & President Robert Lewis, Jr., and El Mundo Boston President & CEO Alberto Vasallo to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Massachusetts DPH: Pause on administering J&J vaccine

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is notifying clinics to temporarily stop the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDC announced they are recommending to pause the one-shot dose.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

As of Tuesday, 192,920 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts. Anyone who received the J&J vaccine that has concerns should contact their doctor.

Sox vs. Twins

The Boston Red Sox started their series with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after Monday’s game was postponed due to the unrest in Minnesota.

Two late runs gave Boston the win on the road extending their winning streak to seven games after starting the season with three straight losses. 4-2 was the final.

Weather was cold but the Sox stayed hot.



📝 https://t.co/3AaCqblCX3 pic.twitter.com/rtdz7YuZ7c — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2021

Christian Arroyo scored two runs on two hits. Martin Perez got the start, throwing five innings and giving up two earned runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 2:10 Wednesday afternoon.

The BASE

The BASE is a non-profit organization in Boston that provides training student-athletes from 6-19 years-old with academic and career resources to put urban youth on pathways to success.

A sports clinic offering baseball, softball, basketball, and eSports instructions is being held during the spring school vacation week from Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23. It is free to anyone between the ages of 6 – 12.