LIVE: Governor Baker provides COVID-19 vaccination update in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker visits a vaccination site in Worcester and provides an update on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.
Governor Baker be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts Health Connector Executive Director Louis Gutierrez and Family Health Center of Worcester President & CEO Lou Brady to tour the vaccination site at Family Health Center of Worcester and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.
Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m. from the Family Health Center of Worcester located on 26 Queen Street