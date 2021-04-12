LIVE: Governor Baker provides COVID-19 vaccination update in Worcester

Watch live at 12:00 p.m. on WWLP.com

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker visits a vaccination site in Worcester and provides an update on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.

Governor Baker be joined with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts Health Connector Executive Director Louis Gutierrez​ and Family Health Center of Worcester President & CEO Lou Brady to tour the vaccination site at Family Health Center of Worcester and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m. from the Family Health Center of Worcester located on 26 Queen Street