LIVE: Governor Baker visits vaccination site in Revere, provides COVID-19 update

REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker visits a vaccination site at the at the Oceanside Events Center in Revere and provides an update on the state’s response efforts on the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Baker will join Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and East Boston Neighborhood Health Center President & CEO Manny Lopes to tour the vaccination site at the Oceanside Events Center in Revere and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials will provide a live update to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at around 12:00 p.m. from the Revere vaccination site.

The governor said 82 percent of Massachusetts residents 75 or older have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, surpassing the national average of 76 percent, and that 24 percent of Black residents and 16 percent of Hispanic residents have gotten a vaccine doses, both rates more than double the national average.

“We obviously have more work to do. But we’re making significant progress on vaccinating a larger and larger share of our population, which will help us get closer to returning to normal,” the governor said.

Baker said the state’s COVID-19 metrics have been relatively flat in recent days and said there are “clear signs that we’re getting a little closer to returning to normal.”

This week, the Commonwealth received 444,930 first and second doses as part of the state allocation. These figures do not include doses provided directly from the federal government to the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) or Community Vaccination Center (CVC).

These numbers include a one-time shipment of 108,800 J&J vaccines.

This week, first doses and second dose state allocations (total doses), were distributed among providers as follows:

Health systems and health care providers (excluding community health centers): 163,960

Regional Collaboratives and Local Boards of Health: 118,230

Mass vaccination locations: 115,890

Community Health Centers state allocation only: 31,350

Retail pharmacies (non-CVS) state allocation only: 4,500

Mobile Clinics supporting long-term care facilities, congregate care, affordable/low-income senior housing and homebound individuals: 10,000

Weekly allocations are subject to change based on federal availability, demand from providers, and obligations to meet second doses. Providers have 10 days to use their doses and must meet specific performance thresholds.