WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Lt. Governor Polito visits Worcester State University for her COVID-19 vaccination Friday afternoon.

Lt. Governor Polito will receive her COVID-19 vaccination at the Wellness Center vaccination site at Worcester State University at 12:00 p.m.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced the expansion of the pre-registration to include some regional sites and improved features to allow for vaccination location selection during appointment booking.

The user experience for the preregistration system will change for people who are contacted with the opportunity to book appointments. People will have the opportunity to select their vaccination location before proceeding to select from available appointments.

The Amherst and Northampton sites are currently operating and receive a combined 2,500 doses of Pfizer a week. However, these sites won’t be getting any additional doses despite being offered on the state’s website, so appointments will be limited.