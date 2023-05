BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will be providing an update Tuesday on the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency. Watch live in the video player above.

DPH Commissioner Robert Goldstein and DPH Medical Director Dr. Larry Madoff will discuss what the ending of public health emergency means to Massachusetts and how the state plans to manage COVID-19 in the future.

The COVID-19 public health emergency ends this Thursday in Massachusetts and nationally.