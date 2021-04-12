LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials and health officials in Springfield are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 Monday morning.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:

  • Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris
  • Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick
  • City Solicitor Ed Pikula
  • Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
  • Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi
  • Director of Human Resources William Mahoney
  • CAFO TJ Plante; Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan
  • DPW Director Chris Cignoli
  • CDO Tim Sheehan
  • Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack
  • Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

As of Thursday April 8, Springfield has a total of 19,659 positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Springfield is listed as a high risk community with a total of 976 cases in the past two weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today