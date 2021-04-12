LIVE: Springfield to provide weekly COVID-19 update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City officials and health officials in Springfield are scheduled to provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 Monday morning.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with the following people at 10:15 a.m.:

Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris

Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick

City Solicitor Ed Pikula

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi

Director of Human Resources William Mahoney

CAFO TJ Plante; Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan

DPW Director Chris Cignoli

CDO Tim Sheehan

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack

Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose

As of Thursday April 8, Springfield has a total of 19,659 positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Springfield is listed as a high risk community with a total of 976 cases in the past two weeks.