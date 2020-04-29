LIVE: Westfield provides update from city officials

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield will provide a telephone briefing on COVID-19 cases in the city at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the city’s website, a total of 341 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. There were 216 positive cases since the last live update from the city on Wednesday April 15.

22News will be on the call and provides updates from city officials as soon as they become available.

The latest Massachusetts Department of Public Health report shows there are now 58,302 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 3,153 deaths. Hampden County has a total of 3,546 confirmed cases which is the most in western Massachusetts.

Middlesex: 13,417

Suffolk: 12,140

Essex: 7,972

Norfolk: 5,567

Worcester: 4,999

Plymouth: 4,744

Hampden: 3,546

Bristol: 3,270

Barnstable: 820

Unknown: 625

Hampshire: 509

Berkshire: 430

Franklin: 237

Dukes: 15

Nantucket: 11

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.